Draymond Green Mad Domantas Sabonis Didn't Shake His Hand After Game 7
The Golden State Warriors won Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings last night. As expected, Draymond Green had a lot to say about it and did so not only during his postgame press conference but also on his eponymous podcast recorded and released shortly after the game ended. One comment of Green's in particular has caught the attention of the masses because it is so hilariously tone-deaf that it's impossible to ignore.
So here it is, in all its glory-- Green said, with a straight face, that he lost a lot of respect for Domantas Sabonis because... he didn't stick around to shake hands after Game 7.
This discussion is pretty weak under normal circumstances, but for Green to say that after stomping on Sabonis? He thinks Sabonis should "pay his respect?" In what universe is Green deserving of Sabonis' respect after what he pulled? Sabonis wasn't exactly an angel during this series either but if Green lost respect for the big man because of the way he played or the legs he grabbed then Green should just say that. Instead he's hiding behind this notion that because he is a winner the losers must pay their dues, context otherwise be damned.
This is actually the most Draymond thing to ever happen and I cannot believe nobody saw it coming. At least he's consistent.