Draymond Green Got Mad When Charles Barkley Said the Warriors Were 'Cooked' During the All-Star Game
Turner had an alternate broadcast for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The Inside the NBA crew called the game on TBS with Draymond Green acting as their sideline reporter. Late in the game Draymond spoke with Ja Morant and asked him if he was still not worried about anyone else in the Western Conference. Morant, being polite, said that the Golden State Warriors are always in contention before saying "I'm still fine in the West."
A short time later Charles Barkley brought up with Morant had said and said, "The Golden State Warriors are cooked. Draymond got very defensive, saying that Barkley said that every year since he'd been in the league. They briefly went back and forth with Draymond ending it by saying, "That's still four more than you, boss."
Incredibly awkward stuff. But great content.
This is the kind of thing that is bound to happen when a current player is involved.