Draymond Green Laughed in the NBA's Face
By Brian Giuffra | Aug 09 2020
Draymond Green was fined $50,000 for comments he made advocating for Devin Booker to leave the Suns. Green was serving as an analyst for TNT when he said the following:
"It's not good for him. It's not good for his career. They gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win, because he's that type of player."
That is tampering and Green was fined $50K because of it.
Of course, while $50,000 is a lot for most of us, that's chump change for Green. He made more than $18.5 million this year and has four years and nearly $100 million remaining on his contract. In his career, he's made more than $84 million so far. A $50K fine is laughable based on his net worth and Green literally laughed right in the NBA's face on Twitter for fining him what amounts to pocket change.
The only thing missing was him @ing the NBA. But the message was clear: your fine is a joke and I'm laughing at it.