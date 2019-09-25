Draymond Green Also Has Beef With Kevin Durant's Brother By Stephen Douglas | Sep 25 2019 Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have a complicated relationship. Green recruited Durant to the Warriors immediately after the 2016 playoffs, which saw the Warriors coming back from a 3-1 deficit to knock off Durant's Thunder. Then they won two NBA titles together in 2017 and 2018. Then they got into a big on-court argument last November and now Durant is a Brooklyn Net. It seems Kevin isn't the only Durant to have a complicated relationship with Green.

KD's brother Tony Durant posted a picture of himself with his new baby, his mother, Wanda, and his brother, Kevin. Green showed up in the comments.

You talked a lot of bullshit about me.... all good doe... This pic brings me great JOY.... however this is not the American dream... it's OUR dream

Only Draymond Green and maybe Tony or Kevin Durant could possibly understand this in its entirety. I get that Green heard Tony said some things but he's not mad, he's actually laughing. As for the semantical argument about whose dream it is, that went right over my head.

Whatever it means, the Durants and Greens probably won't be getting together for the holidays. The Nets and Warriors are scheduled to play on February 5th and March 12th, so we'll have to wait and see if there are any pleasantries exchanged between any of the parties.