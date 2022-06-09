Here's Draymond Green Grabbing Jayson Tatum's Bad Right Shoulder
By Stephen Douglas
Jayson Tatum hurt his shoulder during the Eastern Conference Finals, but managed to play through the pain. He reaggravated the injury in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. In Game 3 Draymond Green grabbed that shoulder while Tatum was trying to box out on a free throw attempt that went in.
This is one of those famous Draymond Green moves where he'll claim he has no control over what his body actually does during a game. Did it look completely unnatural? Of course. Have you ever seen anyone do something like this on a made free throw before? Probably not in an NBA game, but that's just Draymond being Draymond.