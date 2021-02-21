Draymond Green Ejection, Terry Rozier Heroics, Referees Team Up For Last Second Hornets Win
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 20, 2021, 10:48 PM EST
Terry Rozier hit a tough buzzer beater to beat the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. With the scored tied 100-100, Rozier hit a contested two in front of the Warriors bench, fading the his left at the buzzer. It was a great shot, but what happened to set it up is the real story.
There was a jump ball between Brad Wanamaker and LaMelo Ball with 9.3 seconds remaining in regulation. Gordon Hayward recovered the loose ball and was immediately tied up by Draymond Green. The Hornets were award a timeout. Draymond Green's reaction to that call drew a technical foul. His reaction to the technical foul drew a technical foul.
So Terry Rozier stepped up and made both technical free throws and then that game-winner. Very clouch performance for Rozier who made 8-of-11 threes and finished with 36 points.
As good as Rozier was, the ending of this game was horrible. For officials to call those two technicals on Draymond in that situation are just wrong. You can't really make that first call, but when you do, you can't possibly call another when he reacts to the first bad call.
This was just a brutal loss for the Warriors who are fighting for a playoff spot and were missing Stephen Curry tonight. It was also a great win for the Hornets who are also fighting for a playoff spot in the East.