Draymond Green Eggs on Memphis Crowd Before Getting Ejected
Draymond Green was ejected from Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors' second round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for pulling Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke to the ground on a layup attempt. Green's antics before the ejection was announced had the Internet buzzing.
Here's the play in question. It came with 1:18 left in the second quarter.
Here's another look and watch how Green seems to taunt and egg on the Memphis crowd:
As the crowd chanted for Green to be tossed, here's another look at what he did:
Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors couldn't believe Green was ejected:
In all honesty, that's a pretty weak Flagrant 2, but Green's antics after the call probably warranted an ejection anyway.
It wouldn't be the NBA playoffs without some Draymond Green controversy.