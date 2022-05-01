The Big Lead
Latest NBA Leads

Draymond Green Eggs on Memphis Crowd Before Getting Ejected

Ryan Phillips
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game One
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game One / Justin Ford/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

Draymond Green was ejected from Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors' second round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for pulling Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke to the ground on a layup attempt. Green's antics before the ejection was announced had the Internet buzzing.

Here's the play in question. It came with 1:18 left in the second quarter.

Here's another look and watch how Green seems to taunt and egg on the Memphis crowd:

As the crowd chanted for Green to be tossed, here's another look at what he did:

Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors couldn't believe Green was ejected:

In all honesty, that's a pretty weak Flagrant 2, but Green's antics after the call probably warranted an ejection anyway.

It wouldn't be the NBA playoffs without some Draymond Green controversy.

facebooktwitter