Draymond Green Flashes Double Bird to Memphis Crowd

Ryan Phillips
Draymond Green and Memphis Grizzlies fans are developing quite the relationship.

Green was hit in the face at some point during Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors' second round playoff series against the Grizzlies and required attention from trainers. Eventually he headed back to the locker room, and as he went he had a parting greeting for the assembled Memphis fans.

Ah yes, the old double bird. Classy move Draymond.

This of course follows Green's ejection in Game 1 where he taunted Grizzlies before finally departing. The NBA later rescinded the Flagrant 2 foul that got him booted.

I'm sure the league will be in touch with Green after this as well.

