Did We Miss a Dirty Play By Draymond Green During the Warriors' Loss to the Suns?
The Phoenix Suns blew out the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday with Klay Thompson getting ejected while counting his rings for Devin Booker. The Warriors did not really show up for the game, but Draymond Green was certainly there and we would be remiss if we didn't note this play where he shoved an opponent into another opponent who was in the air.
That's Cameron Johnson going in for a layup when suddenly Jock Landale is pushed into him and wouldn't you know it the guy standing behind Landale who just had his arms fully extended is Draymond Green.
Of course, Draymond is well-known for his inability to control his extremities so this was probably an innocent mistake. We know that Draymond would never do something dirty.