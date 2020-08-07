Draymond Green Says Playing For the Suns Is Bad For Devin Booker's Career
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 07 2020
Draymond Green is on Friday's edition of Inside the NBA and while his beef with Charles Barkley seems to be squashed, he wasn't above starting a new feud. This time he's going after the entire Phoenix Suns organization.
Host Ernie Johnson brought up how well Devin Booker and the Suns are playing in the NBA's Orlando bubble and that got the whole thing started. Green seemed to be happy Booker was doing well but then things took a turn when he pushed for "Book" to get out of Phoenix. Green said playing there was bad for Booker's career.
Check this out:
As Johnson pointed out, that might just be tampering.
Green isn't exactly wrong here. The Suns are a mess of an organization and Booker hasn't been able to do much winning in his career as a result. But Phoenix has a decent roster right now with a number of talented young players. Maybe a turnaround is coming.
It's obvious Green doesn't think that's happening any time soon.