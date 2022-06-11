Draymond Green's Mom and Coach Both Puzzled By His Poor Play in NBA Finals
By Stephen Douglas
Draymond Green struggled again during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but the Golden State Warriors still came up with a huge win over the Boston Celtics thanks to a monster game from Stephen Curry. While Curry scored 43, Green was briefly benched in the fourth quarter. And if that wasn't enough, his mother was trashing him on Twitter.
After the game Steve Kerr said that Draymond was not happy with the decision to sit him (from 7:32 to 3:41), but it worked. Green ended up getting three rebounds and two assists in the final minutes of the fourth and the Warriors won so...
So bench him or accuse him of being a clone, he won. To the victor goes the downloads.