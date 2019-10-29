The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Draymond Green After Warriors' First Win of the Season: We're Still Not Very Good

By Stephen Douglas | Oct 28 2019

The Golden State Warriors got their first win of the season on Monday, beating the New Orleans Pelicans, 134-123. Draymond Green had a 16-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. After the game, Green confirmed that the Warriors still suck.

Draymond also mentioned former players who had a problem with his leadership who had never "led shit." It's impossible to know who he exactly he's talking about but Jalen Rose and Jim Jackson were among those talking about Draymond's comments between the Warriors second and third games of the season.

If you want to be entertained this season, watch every single postgame comment from Draymond Green. The worst record he's experienced in his career was 47-35 in his rookie season. He might experience some feelings this year.