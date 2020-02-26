Drake Was in Postseason Form, But the Milwaukee Bucks Still Beat the Toronto Raptors
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 25 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks went into Toronto and beat the second best team in the Eastern Conference comfortably, 108-97. The defending champions should officially be worried. They took a lead into halftime and held Giannis Antetonkounmpo to just 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting and yet the game was never in doubt in the fourth.
It was a balanced attack for the Bucks who won their fourth straight game. It was also their ninth win in their last 10 games, 18th out of 20, and so on and so on until you get to their 50-8 record. The Bucks have 24 games remaining and we remain on 70-win watch.
More importantly than the result was the fact that we got Playoff Drake on TNT tonight. He showed up with a championship wrestling belt over his shoulder and at some point found a giant hat like Norm Macdonald's Burt Reynolds on Celebrity Jeopardy.
The Raptors want to defend their title, but not as badly as Drake wants to defend it. Unfortunately, for Toronto and their most famous fan, the Bucks are in the way.
Update: Drake actually showed up with multiple belts. The Raptors defended none of them. He may have left wearing suspenders.