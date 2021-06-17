Drake's Private Plane is Insane
Today on the Internet, video surfaced showing the inside of Drake's private plane. You may think you're prepared for what you're about to see, given you presumably understand that Drake is one of the most famous and wealthy people in the music game. Those types of people have possessions that make a normal person's eyes pop out of their heads.
Even with all that knowledge, this is still one of the most ridiculous things you'll ever see. Check this out. I mean... come on.
The last line is vomit-inducing. The man was given a private plane for FREE just to promote the company on his (admittedly extremely popular) social pages. I didn't even know planes could be "designed" on the exterior! I just figured the outside was left to the aeronautical engineers to make sure it can actually fly, but apparently not.
This is probably the part where I'm supposed to cleverly insert a Drake rap lyric, but I don't listen to Drake, so I just assume he listens to "Hol' Up" by Kendrick Lamar whenever he's on the plane. "I wrote this record while 30,000 feet in the air..."