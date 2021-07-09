Drake Rented Out Dodger Stadium for Date With Johanna Leia
Drake has been spending a lot of time watching Bronny James play basketball, and now we may know why. On Friday, Chris Cristi, the helicopter reporter for ABC 7 Los Angeles dropped some pretty crazy photos into our timeline. It appears Drake rented out Dodger Stadium for a date.
Here are the photos:
The woman with him is reportedly Johanna Leia, an Instagram model with 221,000 followers and the mother of Amari Bailey. Bailey is the No. 3 ranked recruit on the 247Sports composite and plays at Sierra Canyon High School with Bronny James.
If Drake is dating Bailey's mom, it makes sense why he would be frequenting Sierra Canyon's games.
Leia posts about her son's basketball exploits a lot, including a recent visit to UCLA:
There's nothing in her profile about Drake, so the couple isn't official but they probably won't be able to keep their relationship under wraps much longer.