Drake Puts Huge Bets on the Rams and Odell Beckham Jr.
We have our first big celebrity bets on Super Bowl LVI and it's the Champagne Papi himself checking in. Drake has made $1.6 million* in bets on the Los Angeles Rams to win the big game, and Odell Beckham Jr.'s numbers. He posted the bets to his Instagram page.
(*The $1.6 million is in Canadian currency, the total is close to $1.25 million U.S.)
Drake bet $600,000 on the Rams to win, which will pay out $906,000 if he wins. He also bet the over on Beckham's receiving yards, which is set at 62.5. That's a $500,000 bet that would pay out $905,000. Finally he put $500,000 down on Beckham scoring a touchdown during the game, which would pay out at $1.075 million. Again, those are all in Canadian dollars. He stands to win about $2.25 million in U.S. dollars if all three bets pay out.
Those are some pretty heavy bets on the Rams. He hasn't gone to Floyd Mayweather or Mattress Mack levels of gambling, but Drake has definitely dropped a lot of cash on the big game.
It's also worth noting that Drake made the bets in Bitcoin.