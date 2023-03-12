DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: How to Claim $200
DraftKings Sportsbook has an incredible promo for new users to celebrate the launch of sports betting in Massachusetts. With just a $5 investment, you'll get $200 GUARANTEED! What's more, you don't even need to win a bet to cash!
See below how to claim this special offer and get your sports betting career started with a bang.
DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code
If you sign up for DraftKings and bet $5 or more on any game in any sport, you'll win $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome! Even if you lose, you're getting $200.
Just follow these steps to get your bonus:
1. Sign up for DraftKings using this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit $5 or more
4. Bet at least $5 on any game
You've now done your part! Whether you win or lose, you'll then get $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
Either you'll win and get those winnings PLUS $200 or you'll lose and still get the $200. You won't find value this good anywhere else!
The long, tiring wait for sports betting is over, and DraftKings is rewarding your patience with this sublime promo. Sign up for DraftKings now to secure a guaranteed $200 win before it's too late!
Your $200 will be paid out as eight $25 bonus bets that expire seven days after you receive them. Be sure to utilize each one to maximize your potential payout!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.