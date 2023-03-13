DraftKings Massachusetts Bonus Promo: How to Get $200 GUARANTEED!
If you haven't yet celebrated the launch of sports betting in Massachusetts, you're in luck. DraftKings Sportsbook has an incredible promo for new users to give you a HUGE payday: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED on any bet! That's right, you're getting $200 even if you lose your wager!
Find out below how to claim this special offer and jumpstart your sports betting career in style.
DraftKings Massachusetts Promo
If you sign up for DraftKings and bet $5 or more on any game in any sport, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome! That's a +4000 odds win!
Your part couldn't be easier. Follow these simple steps and you'll get $200:
1. Sign up for DraftKings using this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit at least $5
4. Bet $5 or more on any game in any sport
Then, you're good to go! Once your wager settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets whether you win or lose.
If you win your bet, you'll get those winnings PLUS $200. If you lose, you'll still get the $200! Regardless, you're in fantastic shape thanks to DraftKings.
With so much exciting action ahead on the sports calendar, you'll want your bankroll as big as possible. Sign up for DraftKings now to give yourself a guaranteed $200 win before the offer expires!
Your bonus will be paid out as eight $25 bet credits that expire seven days after you receive them. Be sure to utilize each one to maximize your rewards!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.