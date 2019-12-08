Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway Ref Jacked By Kyle Koster | Dec 07 2019

Conference championship weekend in college sports brings with it the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway in which students compete during halftime for $100,000 in money to use toward their education. Every year it seems people forget that the participants employ the chest pass. And for the record, I'll throw a football any damn way that results in the alleviation of student loans.

That's me though. No pride. No sense of self-worth.

As with any athletic contest with high stakes, the Dr. Pepper challenge must be properly adjudicated. Therefore, an officiating crew is present to make sure there's no funny business. The ref at the Big Ten's version of the event was -- and there's no way around this -- quite jacked.

YO WHAT THE DR PEPPER REF IS JACKED pic.twitter.com/FfzhOLJXFT — Fred (browns not back) (@fjenks17) December 8, 2019

That's it. That's the post. Sorry.