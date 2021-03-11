Dr. Fauci Went on 'First Take' and Sounded Optimistic About Getting Fans Back in Stadiums
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 11, 2021, 2:27 PM EST
Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and Molly Qerim Rose on First Take on Thursday. Dr. Fauci fielded questions about when fans could safely pack stadiums and arenas again, as well as when things would be back to "normal." There's still work to be done, but it sounds like we're not far off.
Fauci sounds optimistic because of the vaccines, saying that as we move into the spring and then summer more people should be in the stands. He stops short of saying full stadiums, like what the Texas Rangers plan to do. Fauci said that by the end of the summer and beginning of the fall, if we have a high rate of vaccination, things could be close to what we consider normal.
When asked by Smith about what "normal" meant, Fauci got more cautious. While things are going in the right direction, we still need to get a lot of people vaccinated and we still need to wear masks for a while until this is really behind us.
So get vaccinated when you can and keep wearing a mask and we can get the rest of life back to normal.