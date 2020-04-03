Dr. Fauci Crushes 'Fox & Friends' Hosts By Brushing Off Small Talk About Bobblehead
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 03 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci has his own bobblehead, but understandably, he doesn't feel he has time to talk about that right now with a global pandemic happening. This information was not relayed to the hosts of Fox & Friends. When asked about the bobblehead, Fauci said, "I can't get involved in that peripheral stuff." Hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade were visibly annoyed that Fauci did not want to make small talk about a doll.
If you want to own a Dr. Fauci bobblehead, you can order one from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame. It won't ship until later this summer, but $5 of the $25 cost goes to the American Hospital Association's 100 Million Mask Challenge. Maybe someone should have briefed him on the situation.