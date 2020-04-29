Dr. Fauci Says We May Lose Some Sports Seasons Without A Lot More Testing
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 29 2020
When will sports return? That's the main question on my people's minds as they remain trapped in their homes for what seems like forever.
America's health care leader, Dr. Anthony Fauci, spoke with the New York Times about the possibility of reopening athletics. It sounds like with the rest of life, you can be optimistic, but should prepare for the worst. Via the New York Times:
I don’t want to make this conversation sound like it’s going to be an easy thing. We may not be able to pull this off. We’re going to have to see: Is it doable? Do we have the capability of doing it safely? Because safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything. If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, “We may have to go without this sport for this season.”
The key, according to Facui, is testing. This has been the underlying truth obscured by every leaked plan by a professional sports league to set up in a remote location and start playing games. Even if they can pull off all the other things that will make it possible, testing needs to be widespread and available to everyone.
If the US is in the position to do five million tests per day - which Trump said we would be doing soon - then sure, professional sports can return. Athletes and many more civilians will be able to return to work. It will be grand. Unfortunately, we've only done 5.7 million tests in about two months. Testing is just nowhere near where it needs to be for any of these plans to actually be put into action.