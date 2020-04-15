Dr. Anthony Fauci Outlines How Sports Can Return This Summer
By Liam McKeone | Apr 15 2020
The immediate future of sports remains in limbo. Their return will likely be a while coming, but Dr. Anthony Fauci sees a way for sports to re-enter our lives as soon as this summer. As the nation's expert on COVID-19, his word carries more weight than Mark Cuban or the half-dozen college football coaches who have decided to weigh in on the matter.
In an interview with SnapChat's Peter Hamby, Fauci explained that sports could return this summer if they followed strict guidelines. Obviously, there will be no fans at any games. Players must be kept in the same location, i.e. a big hotel, and tested weekly along with their families. You can check out the full interview here, but below you'll find his relevant comments in regards to the possibility of sports in our future:
There's a way of doing that. Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, you know, wherever you want to play. Keep them very well surveilled, and have them tested every week. Make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family and just play the season out.- Dr. Anthony Fauci
This essentially confirms what we already knew-- if we want sports back before a vaccine is engineered that will allow for fans to pack stadiums once more, they must go on without a crowd. But to hear it from Fauci himself allows for a little bit more optimism than our standard daily dose, which is generally in short supply.
It's not that simple, of course, but as general guidelines, it does give some hope that it could be pulled off and sports could return.