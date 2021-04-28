Dr. Anthony Fauci Responds to Joe Rogan's Vaccine Hot Take on 'TODAY'
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on the TODAY Show on Wednesday morning to talk to Savannah Guthrie. Fauci was asked about Joe Rogan's recent comments that young, healthy people shouldn't get vaccinated. Fauci disagreed with the UFC personality and Spotify podcast host saying, "That's incorrect."
"You're worried about yourself getting infected in likelyhood that you're not going to get any symptoms, but you can get infected and will get infected if you put yourself at risk. And even if you don't have any symptoms, you're propegating the outbreak because it is likely that you even if you - even if you have no symptoms - that you may inadvertantly and innocently then infect someone else who might infect someone who really could have a problem with a severe outcome."
"So if you want to only worry about yourself and not society, then that's okay, but if you're saying to yourself even if I get infected I could do damage to somebody else, even if I have no symptoms at all and that's the reason why you've got to be careful and get vaccinated."
No more questions at this time. Please get vaccinated.