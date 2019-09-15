Doug Marrone Can't Even Recall The Jalen Ramsey Altercation By Stephen Douglas | Sep 15 2019

Doug Marrone and Jalen Ramsey had a heated exchange on the sidelines Sunday during the 1st quarter of the Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Houston Texans. After the game, Marrone was understandably asked about the shouting match. As Marrone is a coach in the National Football League, he refused to give anything close to a sincere answer.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says he can't recall to what lead to sideline exchange between he and Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey did not talk to the media after the Texans game. @kprc2 @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/AodOGlvOwr — Allen Reid (@KPRC2Allen) September 15, 2019

“I don’t know. I can’t recall. “I can’t even recall. I mean, it’s a lot of emotion on that field, playing a division game.”

Obviously. There were probably so many players screaming in Marrone’s face today that he couldn’t remember which who we’re even talking about. Not to mention the fact that this was a division game. So much more emotion than during a regular game.