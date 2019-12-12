Doug Glanville Signs New Deal With ESPN By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 12 2019 Doug Glanville talks to Cubs owner Tom Ricketts | Jon Durr/Getty Images

Doug Glanville has signed a new deal to remain an MLB analyst at ESPN, the network confirmed to The Big Lead.

“It has been nearly 10 years since I started at ESPN, and I am fortunate to have the relationships that continue to this day,” Glanville said in a statement. “I am excited to extend my time working with an incredibly talented team, and I am thankful to be able to continue to engage ESPN’s rich platforms.”

Glanville was one of the 100 talents who was laid off by ESPN in 2017, and returned to the network as a studio analyst this past March. He is also an adjunct professor at UConn; in his playing career from 1996-2004, Glanville played for the Cubs, Phillies, and Rangers.