Doris Burke Perfectly Summed Up the End of Celtics-Sixers Game
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 23 2020
Doris Burke is a national treasure. On Sunday, the ESPN NBA analyst had the perfect description for the end of Game 4 of the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers first-round playoff series.
The end of Game 4 was dragging on, with the Celtics up 3-0 in the series and clearly set to win Game 4, the finish took forever. Here's what Burke said about it:
Yep, that about sums it up.
The Sixers completely laid an egg against the Celtics, getting whipped by Brad Stevens' bunch. Despite their seven-year build and overspending on upgrades, Philly has won just two playoff series. That "bad date" finish, was probably the last of this incarnation of the Sixers. Things are likely to change dramatically this offseason.