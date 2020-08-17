Doris Burke Fears Kevin Durant Showing Up In Her Twitter Mentions
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 17 2020
Doris Burke invoked the name Kevin Durant during Monday afternoon's Nuggets - Jazz playoff game. Burke compared Michael Porter Jr.'s pull-up three to KD's, saying it had a "Kevin Durant walk up three feel."
She's not wrong and I'm sure Porter will appreciate the nice words. One person who might not is Durant and Burke knew that was a possibility because she literally said, "Do not come at me on Twitter Kevin Durant." Minutes earlier KD had actually been on Twitter, tweeting about being on Twitter. Burke, like any fan, knows that Durant is extremely online.
Durant recently went at Kendrick Perkins on social media following comments about Kyrie Irving.