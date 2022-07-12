The Jazz Need to Trade Donovan Mitchell and Fully Embrace the Rebuild
The Utah Jazz have let it be known they'll listen to offers for star guard Donovan Mitchell. While there is no guarantee Utah move Mitchell, they are willing to hear teams out. After getting a haul from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Rudy Gobert, the Jazz need to move Mitchell and fully embrace the rebuild.
The Jazz have Danny Ainge in their front office now and he's done this before. He unloaded Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 and got a massive haul of draft picks in return. The core he built over the next few years just went to the NBA Finals. That's what the Jazz have to hope for.
Utah has already dumped Gobert in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, four first-round picks and a 2026 first-round pick swap. Mitchell could bring more.
Yes, it's going to hurt to trade a 25-year-old guard who averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds last season. But the Jazz have to do it. Utah is in collecting assets mode, and that position was solidified when they traded Royce O'Neale for a 2023 first-round pick. O'Neale is a solid starter who might be the team's best defender and they dumped him for a future pick.
It's no secret: the Jazz are heading into tank mode and they can't fully get there unless they trade Mitchell. There is no reason not to at this point.