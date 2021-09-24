Donovan Mitchell Was There For LeBron's Decision and Was Almost Hit By a Bottle
Donovan Mitchell was there when LeBron James made The Decision. Mitchell, who was just 13 back in the summer of 2010, went to the Greenwich Boys and Girls Club hoping to see his favorite player. He couldn't get inside, but he was right outside when LeBron announced he would be taking his talents to South Beach. Jackie MacMullan told the story on Wednesday's Bill Simmons Podcast .
"He was standing outside with the throngs of people all, of course, New York Knicks fans. And then when they heard the announcement live form standing outside the Boys and Girls Club that he was taking his talents to South Beach. He was the only one clapping and excited. And some dude threw a beer bottle at him and it missed him by two inches. That's a true story."
If you're wondering what someone was doing with a beer bottle outside a Boys & Girls Club and why they would throw it at a teenager for clapping, they didn't. Mitchell was happy that LeBron picked the Heat because he wanted him to get a ring, but no one threw a beer at him. Here's what he told the Salt Lake Tribune in February 2018.
"James — as we all now know — announced he was taking his talents to the Miami Heat. A ticked off New York Knicks fan threw a Snapple bottle. It almost hit Mitchell in the head."
It's a less colorful version of the actual events, but it's still a good story.