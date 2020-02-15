Donald Trump Wants to Take a Lap at the Daytona 500 in the Presidential Limousine
By Kyle Koster | Feb 15 2020
President Donald Trump will attend Sunday's Daytona 500 and is toying with the idea of getting out on the track himself, per a report from Fox News' John Roberts.
Trump is planning to take a lap in the presidential limousine nicknamed "The Beast," per multiple sources. Though, everyone involved cautions that nothing is finalized at this point.
The president's presence at the race was announced Wednesday as the FAA imposed drone restrictions in a 30-mile radius around the track. Trump is the first sitting president to serve as the 500's grand marshal. Bill Clinton and both Bushes attended the event during their terms.
The Beast weighs a cool 20,000 pounds and is replete with features one would expect the Batmobile to have, like a fridge-full of Trump's blood type. It cost somewhere around $16 million to produce and is built on the frame of a Chevrolet Kodiak.
As far as visuals goes, this monster cruising around the 2.5-mile track is pretty striking. For what it's worth, this does seem like a massive security project so no one should get their hopes too high on seeing it in reality.