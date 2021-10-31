Donald Trump (and Melania) Did the Tomahawk Chop at Game 4 of the World Series
Donald Trump attended game 4 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros on Friday night. While he was there he and his wife Melania did tomahawk chop. Trump, who was born and raised in New York and lives in Florida was there as a special guest of the Atlanta Braves.
You may recall that Trump urged his followers to boycott Major League Baseball at the beginning of the season. That was unrelated to the time he invited himself to throw out the first pitch at a Yankees game in 2020. Either way, anyone who followed Trump's wishes to boycott baseball six months ago will be very confused to hear this news.
Herschel Walker was also there to get some facetime with Trump.
The Braves are currently reviewing "the chop" as Native American leaders call it things like "racist" and "dehumanizing." Earlier this week MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that baseball is a regional sport and that's why it was still OK.
Update: Awkard.