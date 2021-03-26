Donald Trump Claims His Supporters Were Kissing Police During Deadly Insurrection
Donald Trump was interviewed on Fox News' Ingraham Angle last night and it was as productive as expected. Among the laundry list of misguided claims levied by the former president was that the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was never dangerous, which will surely come as great comfort to the families of the five people left dead and to the hundreds left injured by one of the ugliest scenes in recent American history.
But just because the revisionist history is horrifying doesn't mean it's not also darkly funny. Listen to Trump's choice of words here about how his supporters were interacting this authority.
"Look, they went in, they shouldn’t have done it," Trump said. "Some of them went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know, they had great relationships, and a lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out."
Kissing the guards? Kissing them?
It's perhaps instructive that once again it's not enough to lie completely. Another lie for artistic flourish has to be added on the whole faux sundae because there is absolutely no slowing that brain when it gets in front of a microphone and starts saying stuff.