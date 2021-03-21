Donald Trump is Starting His Own Social Media Platform Soon
Donald Trump has been relatively quiet since he was banned from Twitter and left the White House for the final time. There is a vague understanding that he will be making a big return at some point, but few actual details.
This morning on FOX News, senior adviser Jason Miller announced that Trump was working on a new social media platform and it would be coming out in two to three months and "completely redefine the game."
Trump's Twitter account was suspended in January in the aftermath of the Capitol riot so the former president could not incite further violence. Facebook followed suit. Parler wanted Trump to join their platform, but apparently didn't offer him a big enough stake in the company.
So for Trump to return to social media, he would have to create his own platform if he wanted to make money. He is currently just releasing a stream of consciousness press releases on an official-looking letterhead.