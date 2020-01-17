Donald Trump Says LSU Would Be Good at Taking Out Terrorists
By Kyle Koster | Jan 17 2020
We're 73 years into the process and no closer to fully understanding Donald Trump's brain. Just when people think they have a good grasp on it, he goes and does something that gums up the works and takes us back to the drawing board.
Like, it's conceivable that you could draw up, "compare the U.S. military taking out terrorists to the LSU Tigers defeating football teams on their schedule," yet still unlikely.
That's exactly what he did as the national champions visited the White House this morning.
Any individual visiting 1600 Pennsylvania has to know exactly what they're signing up for, and the assembled masses did well to play it cool in the background, though thought bubbles would have proved valuable.