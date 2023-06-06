Donald Trump Correctly Predicted the LIV - PGA Merger Last Year
The sports world as we knew it was turned on its head today as the PGA Tour announced it was merging with the LIV Tour. It was one of the more shocking, out-of-nowhere things to happen in the world of sports in a long time, but at least one person saw it coming a year ago: Donald Trump.
Trump, who has happily taken LIV's money and hosted events at his clubs, was 100 percent correct that the golfers who remained loyal to the PGA would pay a big price when a merger took place. And it did. And now everyone who didn't take the money still has to wear the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund badge anyway.
In the words of Diane Dane, never trust a label.