Here's Donald Trump Leaving the White House for the Final Time
By Kyle Koster | Jan 20, 2021, 8:37 AM EST
Donald Trump left the White House for the final time this morning, hopping on Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, where he will give one final speech as president before Joe Biden assumes the reins at noon. It is a historic day, as are all Inauguration Days, though this one certainly feels different in so many ways.
So many people thought they'd never see a scene like this and were either extremely happy about it or extremely terrified at the prospect.
Inauguration festivities continue all day and it will be important for everyone to pace themselves because the New Radicals don't take the stage for hours.