Clearly Hacked Donald Trump Jr. X Account Reports Donald Trump Is Dead
An eventful morning on the app.
By Kyle Koster
Donald Trump Jr.'s X account came out firing banger after banger on Tuesday morning in what is either a straightforward hack or one of the more unconventional news-breaking methods we've ever seen. Among other things, he was sad to announce that his father — which he helpfully clarified is Donald Trump — had passed away.
He also said some other stuff about Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and Logan Paul. Just a firehouse aimed at the biggest names in the space turned all the way up to eliminate any doubt that something nefarious and stupid was going on.
In a simpler time, hardened Beltway pundits did much handwringing over what would happen if a powerful world leader's account was compromised and war was declared or any number of other insane messages went out. The general reaction this morning, though, was either people making jokes or just kind of shrugging it off. Progress? You decide.
The former president sent out proof of life on the rival Truth Social about a half-hour after the news of his obviously untrue demise was scooped by his son. Or the person not pretending very well to be his son.