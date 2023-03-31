Roundup: Donald Trump Indicted; Gwyneth Paltrow Not at Fault in Ski Crash; Shohei Ohtani Dominates in Loss
Donald Trump indicted by grand jury ... Trump is the first current or former president to be indicted ... Republicans rally around Trump ... Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault in ski crash ... Two U.S. citizens kidnapped in Haiti ... Stock futures flat Thursday evening ... Small banks are losing to big banks ... Hollywood to end COVID-19 safety agreement ... "Scott Pilgrim" anime series reunites cast ... Stephen Curry, Under Armour agree to long-term business partnership extension ... "Succession" makes "ludicrously capacious" bag go viral ... Five-star tight end Duce Robinson commits to USC ... Justin Verlander hits IL on Opening Day ... Brandon Miller entering 2023 NBA Draft ... Shohei Ohtani was amazing in his opener ...
Highlights from Shohei Ohtani's dominant Opening Day performance.
Florence Pugh gutted her way through the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Latest trailer for HBO's White House Plumbers.
The trailer for Asteroid City is out.
Bruce Springsteen -- "Glory Days" (live in London, 2013)