Donald Trump Went on FOX News to Remember How Rush Limbaugh Thought He Won the Election
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 17, 2021, 2:04 PM EST
Rush Limbaugh died on Wednesday. Donald Trump called into FOX News to talk about Limbaugh, but just turned it into an opportunity to claim that the election was stolen. Trump said multiple times that Limbaugh thought Trump had won and was very angry about what happened. As one person pointed out, it was more of a ME-logy than a eulogy.
“Rush felt that way strongly. And many people do, many professionals do. And I don’t think that could have happened to a Democrat, you would have had riots going on all over the place, but Rush felt we won and he was quite angry about it, quite angry.”
Trump did, however, comment about how far Limbaugh could hit a golf ball.
This appears to be Trump's first interview since leaving the White House. It seems that he has yet to publicly admit that he lost the election and if this tribute to his dead friend is any indication, it will remain a talking point.