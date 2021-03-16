Maria Bartiromo to Interview Donald Trump Tonight on Fox News
By The Big Lead | Mar 16, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT
President Donald Trump hasn't been nearly as active on the interview circuit since leaving office almost two months ago, most notably appearing on a few programs to eulogize Rush Limbaugh after the conservative icon's passing, but largely staying out of the spotlight. He'll enter back into the bright lights tonight via an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Primetime at 7 p.m. ET tonight.
Trump announced his appearance via a note for others to put on Twitter, where he was banned back in January. That's how things are done now. A real network of soup cans held together with twine.