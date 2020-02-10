Donald Trump: Donald Sterling "Got Set Up by a Very, Very Bad Girlfriend"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
“He got set up by a very, very bad girlfriend, let’s face it. She’s called the girlfriend from hell, but what he said was terrible and despicable and very strong action is going to be taken. There’s no question about it,” Trump said of Sterling’s girlfriend. “She’s a terrible human being and he gave horrible answers and disgusting answers.”
We can agree that there aren’t any saints here, and everyone in this story deserves each other. I like, though, how she is the terrible human being in general, while he just gave horrible answers.
Trump also played the old man card, joining Phil Mushnick. “I think he could be out of it, frankly, based on his actions,” Trump said. “He could be pretty much out of it in terms of his whole mentality.”
