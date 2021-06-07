I'd Like to Hear A Lot More From Donald Trump About Computers
Donald Trump is ramping up his in-person and media appearances since there are only three years until the 2024 presidential election and time is of the essence. His schedule brought him to Varney & Co. on Fox Business Monday morning, where he was quizzed by the eponymous host about cyberattacks — which based on the chyron is an example of Joe Biden's weakness.
Trump's solution to stopping these online hijinks? Simply take more things offline. Like they used to be. The former president is advocating for a much more "old-fashioned" system of accounting. And compiling. Can't have accounting without the compiling.
Here's Trump doing a solid minute on computers, the rare instance where a person wishes there was more because he seemed just to be getting revved up. Dare I say it, but it might be time to give this man an hour to cook on the general issue of technology.
Tell me you wouldn't listen. Okay, half of you wouldn't listen. Fair enough.
Related Articles
Did Donald Trump Wear His Pants Backward at GOP Rally?
Roundup: Donald Trump Stopped the Government Spygate Probe; Amazon Buys MGM; Meme Stocks Back
Roundup: Jon Rahm Forced Out; Philly Accent Disappearing; Cruella Movie Review
Roundup: Jon Scheyer Next at Duke; 'Master and Commander' Prequel Coming; Clippers Survive Elimination
As for his idea itself, it's being treated with the requisite laughter based on the source and lack of follow-up questions. But it really doesn't seem crazy to envision a future world where being off the grid is a luxury enjoyed only by the privileged. The truest sign of freedom may, in fact, be not having rely on machines all day everyday for everything.
Should be fun.