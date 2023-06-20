Donald Trump Claims Classified Documents Were in Boxes With Golf Gear
Donald Trump went on Fox News to do an interview with Bret Baier that aired Monday and things didn't exactly go well for the former president. At one point, when Baier asked why Trump didn't simply return the classified documents the FBI and the National Archives and Records Administration requested, Trump said the boxes with the documents contained many other things, including golf gear. Yeah, you read that right.
Check it out below:
He just admitted to keeping classified documents in the same place he keeps his golf shirts. The man's lawyers must be screaming right now.
The rest of the interview covered most of Trump's other favorite topics, like the 2020 election, Vladimir Putin, his claims of success from his first term and railing on Joe Biden, Bill Barr, Mike Pence and others. Same stuff we've seen for a few years now.
Just incredibly entertaining all the way around.