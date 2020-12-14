Donald Trump Very Upset That Cancel Culture Got the Cleveland MLB Team
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 13, 2020, 11:31 PM EST
The Cleveland MLB team announced today that they would drop the "Indians" moniker that franchise has used for 105 years. While most people are trying to figure out a new nickname for the century old team, Donald Trump logged on to share his feelings of confusion and bad news and cancel culture.
Sure, sure, sure. The Cleveland Whatevers are not being canceled. They are changing their name and fans will buy lots of new shirts and hats. They're just trying to do something that really isn't that big of a deal because a number of people are uncomfortable with the way things are currently. There will still be baseball in Cleveland. No matter what you call them, they haven't won a World Series since 1948. That history cannot be erased.