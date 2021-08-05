Donald Trump Calls USWNT 'Radical Group of Leftist Maniacs,' Wants 'Wokesters' Replaced With 'Patriots'
Donald Trump continues to parody himself by releasing statements about random bits of news via various non-Twitter channels. Today his attention was back on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Trump blamed the "Radical group of Leftist Maniacs” who lead the team because they were still too woke.
“Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. “There were, however, a few Patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our Country and National Anthem. They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again."
Trump can't be the only one who thinks the New England Patriots could put together a soccer team and win a gold medal the Olympics.
Trump ended his mini-rant by singling out Megan Rapinoe even if he refused to use her name. "The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!"
Rapinoe, who has won two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal as a longtime key member of the USWNT, scored two goals in the bronze medal game.