Donald Trump Breaks Down the Super Bowl
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 31 2020
The Super Bowl is coming up so everyone is rushing to get their picks and bold predictions on record before the big game. We here at The Big Lead are doing it. So is Donald Trump. Here's the president breaking down Sunday's matchup between... two very interesting unnamed teams full of interesting unspecified players.
For a big sports fan it must be such a thrill to see two great teams that you love meet in a game that you know about. Very interesting. Really great. Hopefully, it will be a great game. Got to love anyone who isn't rooting for a bad game. It's not a surprise. Because he's a big sports guy. Great athlete too.