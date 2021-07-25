Donald Trump Blames US Women's Soccer Team Loss to Sweden at the Olympics on 'Wokeism'
Donald Trump made another public appearance on Saturday, this time addressing the crowd at the Turning Point Action "Rally to Protect Our Elections!" event in Phoenix, Arizona. At one point, Trump turned his attention to the US Women's National Soccer Team who are currently competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The critical sports fan blamed their tournament-opening loss to Sweden on "wokeism."
"Wokeism makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person. You become warped. You become demented. The US Women's Soccer team is a very good example of what's going on. Earlier this week they unexpectedly lost to Sweden, three-to-nothing, and Americans were happy about it."
Earlier in the day the USWNT beat New Zealand, 6-1. Team USA will play their final Group G match against Australia on Tuesday.