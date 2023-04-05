Roundup: Donald Trump Arrested; Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Still Dating; 'Air' Garnering Rave Reviews
Donald Trump arrested ... The former president was hit with 34 felony charges ... Read the full indictment here ... Trump spoke about charges back at Mar-a-Lago ... Trump supporters, detractors clash ... No mugshot though ... Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are still dating ... Hugh Jackman underwent skin cancer tests ... Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are engaged ... Are the Patriots shopping Mac Jones ... How's this is Kyrie Irving experiment going to end in Dallas ... Stock futures rose after after a solid Tuesday ... On Doge Twitter, everything is meaningless ... "Air" is getting rave reviews ... Masters first- and second-round tee times ... 2024 NCAA Tournament odds are out ... Manny Machado ejected for arguing pitch clock violation ...
Jon Stewart dropped by The Daily Show to discuss Trump's arraignment.
The second teaser trailer for Barbie is out.
Highlights from the Lakers' overtime win over the Jazz.
Beastie Boys -- "Get It Together"