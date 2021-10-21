Roundup: Donald Trump Announces TRUTH Social; Netflix Walkout; Delonte West Arrested
Donald Trump announced his new social media platform and it's going great ... Meghan McCain was not happy on The View ... Kristen Simena is opposed to raising the corporate tax rate so thanks for that ... wubway rider confronts unmasked officers, gets pushed off train ... the new owners of the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album have been identified ... James Gandolfini objected loudly to scenes on The Sopranos ... Warner Bros and Ruby Rose making allegations against each other ... Netflix employees staged a walkout yesterday over the Dave Chappelle special ... onions linked to salmonella outbreak ... University of Denver will now require flu shots ...
The NFL will stop making race based adjustments in dementia testing. [ESPN]
Magic Johnson wants every NBA player to get vaccinated. [CBS News]
The Astros beat the Red Sox to take a 3-2 lead in the ALCS. [NYP]
Delonte West arrested in Florida after an incident with police. [TMZ]
A soccer club suspended their eagle trainer after a fascist salute. [Football Italia]
The 76ers won their season opener, but it wasn't fun because of the Ben Simmons cloud. [ESPN]
The Knicks and Celtics went to double-overtime last night.
LaMelo Ball had 31 last night.